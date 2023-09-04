The PEPC has set Wednesday as a date to decide the fate of President Bola Tinubu as the authentic winner of the 2023 presidential election

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the PDP and Labour Party have raised the expectations of their supporters that Tinubu would not spend up to 100 days in office before the court sacked him

But when speaking with Legit.ng, a legal practitioner, Ismail Balogun, maintained that the president would spend beyond 100 days in office even if the court sacked him, saying he could appeal to the Supreme Court

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu would know his fate on Wednesday, September 6, a date set aside by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to deliver its judgment on the numerous petitions against the president's victory in the February 25 presidential election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, March 1, declared Tinubu as the poll winner after meeting the requirements of the law.

Why Tinubu would spend more than 100 days in office if court sacked him Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Atiku, Obi raised supporters' hope that Tinubu would be sacked

But his victory in the election has been rejected by opposition members who have cited different electoral vices and are asking the court to remove the president from office.

Leading among the opposition are Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Atiku and Obi have raised the hope of their supporters that Tinubu would not celebrate 100 days in office and have expressed confidence that the judiciary would remove the President because of several pieces of evidence they have presented before the court.

Why Tinubu would spend more than 100 days in office if court sacked him, Balogun explains

However, while speaking with Legit.ng, Ismail Balogun, a legal practitioner, expressed confidence that the former governor of Lagos State would spend more than 100 days in office as the President of Nigeria.

According to Balogun, President Tinubu has the space to appeal to the Supreme Court, which would allow him to spend beyond 100 days in office.

He said:

"If he's asked to go by the Tribunal, he has a right to further appeal to the Supreme Court."

