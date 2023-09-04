State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is dealing with a lot of issues he inherited from his predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari.

On Monday, May 29, 2023, Tinubu announced an end to fuel subsidy removal, this particular move has birthed a lot of challenges for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government, one they didn't see coming.

These issues however have contributed to his slow pace of delivery in the nation's polity, three months after assuming power.

Although Tinubu made a lot of promises to Nigerians and vowed to fulfill them, but with the recent developments, the president is struggling to handle the grappling economy, insecurity, and a weakening currency to mention but a few.

This article presents three major issues the Tinubu's-led federal government is trying to solve three months after taking over the helms of affairs:

1. Subsidy removal palliative

The fuel subsidy removal in Nigeria announced by President Bola Tinubu on Monday, May 29, 2023, has led to a rise in the country's inflation, reduced economic welfare, an increment in the cost of living, cost of transportation fare, and cost price of goods.

In a twist, Tinubu who is worried about Nigeria's wellbeing, announced a N5 billion palliative for each state of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, to cushion the impact of the removal of the petrol subsidy.

This however has not seen the light of day as Nigerians are groaning daily calling on the government to reverse its decision as experts noted that the palliative will not solve the disturbing development.

2. Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)'s major demand

One of the challenges confronting President Bola Tinubu's government is the pending issues of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The NLC is asking the federal government to increase the minimum wage from N30,000 to between N150,000 and N200,000, but the negotiation is still ongoing as but experts noted that the demand is unrealistic following Nigeria's current economic crisis.

Meanwhile, the NLC and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) recommended palliatives for workers and vulnerable groups to ameliorate the harsh effects of fuel subsidy removal by Tinubu, however, Tinubu has pleaded with Nigerians and the Union, to exercise patience with the economic challenges the country is facing, even as he unveiled policy measures to tackle them.

3. Niger, Gabon coups

President Bola Tinubu is handling two tasks in the polity; he is a Nigerian leader and the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). '

President Tinubu is not done handling the Niger coup crisis, he is faced again with the Gabon coup crisis.

Although Tinubu maintained he is frightened by the recent development in Gabon but he is also struggling to deal with the Niger Junta, who maintained that the issue of returning President Mohamed Bazoum into power won’t work.

