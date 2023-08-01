As the planned nationwide strike draws into its penultimate stage, the federal government has made a fresh move to halt it

The federal government led by the chief of staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, reopened talks with organised labour

The meeting is ongoing as negotiations on the palliative over the fuel subsidy removal might be concluded today

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Steering Committee on Palliatives meeting adjourned on Monday morning, July 31, has reconvened again on Tuesday, August 1, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to continue deliberations.

As reported by The Nation, the committee, comprising Federal Government representatives and Organised Labour, adjourned on Monday to enable members, especially the Labour leaders, to listen to President Bola Tinubu‘s media broadcast.

FG's meeting with organised Labour is coming 24 hours before the scheduled nationwide protest. Photo Credit: @saamaccido_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The government set up the committee to consider the proposed palliatives for workers to cushion the effect of the removal of the petrol subsidy that has caused hardship to many Nigerians.

As of the time the meeting commenced, the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, was absent, leaving the Labour side to be led by the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo, and NLC Secretary, Emma Ugbaja.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FG hopes to reach concord with Labour

The meeting, which is taking place at the Conference Hall of the Chief of Staff to the President, is expected to receive briefings from the sub-committees of mass transit, CNG and conditional cash transfer.

It is also expected to consider the planned protest by the NLC scheduled for Wednesday, August 2.

On the government’s side are the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju; the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen; Director of Budget, Ben Akubeze and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Mele Kyari among others

The meeting is coming 24 hours before the scheduled nationwide protest by the Organised Labour.

Akpabio Laments Lawmakers' Low Earnings as Senate Moves to Stop NLC Strike

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Senate is moving to stop the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) from embarking on its proposed strike.

Senator Abdulrahman Kawu Suleiman said the planned strike would cripple the nation's economy.

Kawu warned that the strike could heat the polity and gains could be far below the costs of managing the conflict.

Source: Legit.ng