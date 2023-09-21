President Bola Tinubu, in New York City, on Wednesday, at the UN, made a firm and compelling declaration

Tinubu urged the UN member states to crack down on terror financing, economic sabotage, and illicit mineral & arms smuggling in the developing world

The Nigerian leader further urged the United Nations to support African Nations, especially in economic development diplomatic push

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday, September 21, in New York, asserted that African nations will no longer accept a situation in which human rights advocacy is abused by wealthy and powerful nations and used against their economic growth.

Tinubu seeks UN support for the protection of African nations. Photo credit: Ajuri Ngelale

Source: Twitter

According to a press statement by the media adviser and publicist, Ajuri Ngelale, the president said this while meeting with United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, at his UN Headquarters Office in New York City, Channels TV reported.

Tinubu said,

“We are facing the great challenge of scavengers ravaging our lands and oppressing our people on illegal mines—taking our gold and mineral wealth back to developed economies by stealth and violence against Nigerians.

“Where one’s human right ends, the rights of another begin. Most especially for self-protection, If we fight, they say ‘human rights,’ but we will now be aggressive and we will question motives. We will stop what is happening in our land. We require your effective collaboration.”

The Nigerian leader noted that the United Nations must transform from being one of the world’s foremost talk shops to discuss global issues into becoming the world’s foremost action coordination center.

In response, the UN Secretary-General emphasized that the UN system is in the process of real reform that will largely address some of the institutional frailties and lack of decision-making power for the developing world, on whose behalf more than 75% of UN resources are accrued.

