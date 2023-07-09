It's one month already since Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu mounted the stage as Nigeria's 16th president

While some have criticised his recent actions and decisions other Nigerians, have commended the president's four weeks in office describing him as an "active president"

Barrister Moses is of the view that Tinubu has made major decisions that reflect the yearnings of the people in his first month in office as president

Prominent Nigerian lawyer, Barrister Oluwole Moses has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s one month in office, hailing the administration’s decision in championing major reforms in the nation's economy.

Barrister Moses described the president as a great performer whose major decisions in the last month resonate with the yearnings of most Nigerians.

Tinubu's decision so far resonates with Nigerians yearnings, Lawyer maintains

In a chat with Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 5, the legal luminary said,

"President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has made major decisions that resonate with the yearnings of most Nigerians in the past first month of his presidency, and this, no doubt, has contributed to what people rate as his performance in office."

Verdict on one month in office: "Tinubu's is a great performer," says Barrister Moses

Speaking further on Tinubu's giant strides and reforms in various sectors of the economy, Barrister Moses disclosed that Tinubu is a great performer as he has outshined his predecessor with his quick actions.

Commenting on Tinubu's successful one month in office and praising his quick actions, the legal luminary opined thus:

"The juxtaposition of the major decisions made by the current President in this past month with those made by the former President Buhari within the same period leaves no one in doubt of who is a great performer and this contributed to the great fame and respect enjoyed by this present administration. Whether most of these decisions are premised on vendetta is another discuss for another day.

"Therefore to answer your question, I think President Tinubu has performed well and as you also know the statistics and performance indices are in his favour."

