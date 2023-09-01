Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has been given a list of buildings that must be demolished

Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar, said Aso Villa and all the military barracks in FCT must go do

According to him, the buildings should be demolished because they are not in Abuja's original masterplan

FCT, Abuja -Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign council in the 2023 presidential election, has listed buildings that Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, must demolish in the FCT.

He said the buildings must go down if Wike wants to follow the master plan of Abuja.

Aso Villa not in FCT masterplan

During an interview on Channels TV, Bwala said Aso Villa, all the military barracks within the FCT, 62% of the estates are not in the original master plan of Abuja.

He explained that many of the military parks were meant to be central parks for recreational facilities.

In the video shared on Tik Tok @uc_andrew, Bwala added that the famous Asokoro extension where most of the states have their liaison offices and some have their residential building is also in the original master plan

FCTA demolishes Abuja market

Meanwhile. Legit.ng reported that Nyesome Wike-led administration of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has demolished a market called Kasuwan Dare at Hassan Musa Katsina Street, near Kpaduma II in Asokoro Extension, Abuja.

The FCTA officials who carried out the demolition said the market harboured suspected hoodlums and drug dealers.

Wike-led FCTA demolishes multimillion naira duplex

The Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), headed by Nyesom Wike, has done the unexpected in Abuja.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday, August 28, demolished a multimillion-naira duplex located at Plot 226 Cadastral Zone, A02 Wuse 1, Wuse Zone 6 District, for building on an unapproved plot of land.

Demolition threats: Shehu Sani counsels Wike

The new minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has assumed official duties.

Wike is a member of Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and is widely considered a controversial politician.

Shehu Sani advised Wike via X (also known as Twitter) and said he needs to behave with care in his new role.

