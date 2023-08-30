The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has taken its demolition exercise to a market called “Kasuwan Dare”

The “Kasuwan Dare” was demolished by the FCTA officials because it harbours suspected hoodlums and drug dealers

The demolished market is located at Hassan Musa Katsina Street, near Kpaduma II in Asokoro Extension, Abuja

Abuja, FCT - Nyesome Wike-led administration of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has demolished a market called “Kasuwan Dare” at Hassan Musa Katsina Street, near Kpaduma II in Asokoro Extension, Abuja.

The FCTA officials who carried out the demolition said the market harboured suspected hoodlums and drug dealers, Daily Trust reported.

FCTA demolishes "Kasuwan Dare" market in Abuja

Source: UGC

Why we demolished Kasuwan Dare” market

The Director, Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, said the Kasuwan Dare” market was becoming a threat to residents and passersby.

While speaking with NAN, Galadima said the area was turned into a haven for criminal activities.

He added that the miscreants operating in the area were affecting the aesthetic quality of the entire environment

“The operation will help us get rid of the hoodlums and drug dealers that have taken over the place. We had demolished the place about three times, but the nuisances rebuilt and continued their activities.”

“This time around, the demolished market will remain demolished. We need to sanitise the place and enhance the aesthetic quality of the environment. It is also part of the current administration’s policy of sanitising the city, and this is one of the areas we are commencing the exercise,”

