The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said he is putting his hope in God as it concerns the cases against his principal, President Bola Tinubu, at the election petition court (PEPC)

Wike said he has never failed and strongly believes that the Almighty God he serves, won't disappoint him

The minister stated his belief that God who made him "go through all these processes" will not just dump him

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has said the God he serves will not fail him.

In an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, August 30, the former Rivers state governor insisted that he is happy that he stood for justice and fairness during the presidential election in February.

Wike is hoping that the tribunal would not sack President Bola Tinubu. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Wike: "God won't fail me"

Asked what would be his next line of action should the election tribunal sack President Bola Tinubu, Wike replied:

“I have never failed. I strongly believe that the God I serve is not a sleeping God.

“I believe the God that made me go through all these processes will not just abandon us like that.”

'Surprised Tinubu made me FCT minister', Wike

