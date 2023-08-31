Nyesom Wike has disclosed that his appointment as minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) is not a development he anticipated

Wike is a strong member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the immediate past governor of Rivers state

The 55-year-old thanked President Bola Tinubu for finding him worthy of the position of FCT minister

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has said his appointment was not envisaged.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, August 30, the former Rivers governor stated that he was surprised when he received news of his appointment as FCT minister.

"Ministerial appointment not something I planned", Wike

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for ‘honouring’ him.

Recently, President Tinubu, who won the last election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), appointed Wike as FCT minister to serve in his cabinet.

Wike’s appointment as a minister has elicited conversations as he is a key member of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Meanwhile, it is widely believed that Wike worked for Tinubu's victory during the 2023 election in February.

He said:

"I never, for one day, saw myself becoming an FCT minister. That is why I was surprised when it was announced that the president has deemed it fit that I should be the FCT minister. It is not something I planned, it is not something I thought was possible. But here we are. So, thank you to Mr President, and I thank God Almighty.”

He continued:

“I think the president must have seen my track record as governor.”

