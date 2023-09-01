The crisis rocking Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), since 2022 is not abating

On Wednesday, during an interview with a popular television station, the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike continued his feud with the party

But reacting to Wike's utterances, another party chieftain, Dele Momodu, said the former Rivers state governor is arrogant

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - A top chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has criticised the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

A report on Friday, September 1, by This Day newspaper quoted Momodu as saying Wike is arrogant.

Momodu not happy with Wike's recent remarks. Photo credit: Prince Yemi Emiko, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

'Wike can be disciplined': Momodu

The former presidential aspirant also described some of the claims made by Wike in his recent interview with Channels Television as “lies”.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Momodu said:

“After watching this interview last night, I immediately called Mr Seun Okinbaloye of the Channels TV, and told him I wished I was in Nigeria and would have come to respond to the many arrogant lies he allowed Minister Nyesom Wike to get away with.”

The media entrepreneur further asked:

“When did Wike become the sole owner of PDP that he cannot be disciplined by a 25-year-old political party? It would have been nice to know if he founded the party or when he acquired majority shares in it since he now has more money than Aliko Dangote.”

Tribunal/Tinubu: Wike places hope in God

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Wike said the God he serves will not fail him.

In an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, August 30, the former Rivers state governor insisted that he is happy that he stood for justice and fairness during the presidential election in February.

Wike said he has never failed and expressed his belief that God is not a sleeping God.

Wike speaks on Tinubu's 'directive'

Legit.ng also reported that Wike said President Bola Tinubu directed him to “bring back the city.”

One of the immediate necessities of the Nigerian capital city, according to the minister, is the Abuja metro rail.

Source: Legit.ng