Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister and former Rivers state governor, said he believes President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has good intentions for Nigeria

The former Rivers state governor said he is collaborating with the president to fulfill the promise of a better future for Nigerians

Wike, a PDP member, also clarified that he's not working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu means well for Nigeria.

The former governor of Rivers state said this in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday, August 30.

FCT minister Nyesom Wike says he remains a PDP member despite working with President Tinubu.

Source: Twitter

He added that he is working with President Tinubu to achieve the promise of “renewed hope” for Nigerians.

I am not working for APC, says Wike

Speaking further, Wike insisted he is not a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and is not working for the party.

Wike, though being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was appointed as FCT minister by President Tinubu.

Asked about his PDP membership status, the former Rivers governor said he remains a member of the opposition party.

“I feel at home working for the government of Tinubu. He has given me that courage. He is a man who means well for the country,” the FCT minister said.

“He is looking for people who will support him to achieve the renewed hope he promised Nigerians.

“I’m not here to work for a party. I’m here to support the president who has confidence in me — to help him deliver the renewed hope and I owe nobody any apology.”

