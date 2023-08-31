The former governor of Rivers state and FCT minister, Nyesom Wike has revealed PDP governors jostle for appointments in President Bola Tinubu's government

Wike noted that the PDP governors nominated persons for appointments under the APC government

The former governor added that he remains a PDP member and he is only working for the success of Tinubu's government as FCT minister

FCT, Abuja - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has made a fresh revelation regarding the moves of some governors under the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike said PDP governors nominated persons for appointment in the administration of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He spoke exclusively on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, August 30.

According to the ex-governor of Rivers State, the APC government wrote all the governors of the ruling party and the main opposition party for nominations for political posts.

“I never said PDP governors nominated ministers; I never said so. I said this (Tinubu) government wrote to all the government of PDP and APC to nominate people for appointment,” Wike said.

“PDP governors nominated people for appointments. Appointment is appointment both as Boards and Commissions,” he added.

Wike, who said he remained a PDP member with no plan to join the APC, said he is only working for the success of the Tinubu government as FCT minister.

