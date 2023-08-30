FCT minister, Nyesom Wike has maintained strongly that he did not engage in anti-party activities

Wike noted that he wrote to the PDP regarding his ministerial appointment but did not get feedback from the party's leadership

The former Rivers state governor however maintained that the party leadership cannot suspend or discipline him as they were the ones who violated the PDP's constitution

The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has again thrown shade at Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The politician who spoke on Wednesday, August 30, exclusively on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, dared the leadership of his party, the PDP to suspend or discipline him.

Wike said he has not seen the party chieftain who will suspend or expel him from the party.

“Who will discipline me? I should be the one calling for the discipline of these people who violated the party’s constitution, in the way that the party supported rotation.

“Who will suspend me? I want to dare anybody,” Wike said.

The ex-governor said he informed PDP leadership before he took the ministerial offer of President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

