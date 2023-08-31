Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not specific with his expectations from him

Wike, however, said the president desires a revival of the FCT and the federal capital territory administration (FCTA) is working hard to achieve that aim

The minister revealed that President Tinubu is keen on the Abuja rail mass transit (ARMT), which should be completed in eight months

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has said President Bola Tinubu directed him to “bring back the city”.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, August 30, the former Rivers state governor said he has an instruction from President Tinubu to revive the FCT.

Wike speaks on Tinubu's 'directive'

One of the immediate necessities of the Nigerian capital city, according to the minister, is the Abuja metro rail.

He said:

“What he told me, he placed it down, ‘I want you to bring back the city'.

“He did not say this, let it not be ‘oh he has something in mind'.

“One thing he said clearly, I watched him where he said at the NBA conference, ‘Mr Landlord, I want to ride on the metroline'.

“I remember, before my appointment, when I had the priviledge to discuss with him, unknown to me that he was going to send me to FCT, he said ‘look at this and this, there are metroline'. It didn’t occur to me that it was a hint. I thought we were just having a general discussion.”

"’The landlord of Abuja, I want to ride on your metroline’ that Mr President said at the NBA conference, is that not a directive?”

FCT minister Wike surprised at appointment

