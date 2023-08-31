Peter Obi's Presidential Campaign Coordinator in Bayelsa state, Comrade Morris Alagoa, has rejected the Labour Party candidate, Udengs Eradiri, in the Bayelsa guber poll

Alagoa has declared his support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and incumbent governor, Douye Diri

He described Governor Diri as the perfect candidate to continue the good work in the south-south state

Bayelsa state, Yenogoa - The Bayelsa State Coordinator of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign, Comrade Morris Alagoa has declared his support for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor Douye Diri, in the forthcoming November 11 governorship election.

Alagoa rejected and dumped the Labour Party candidate, Udengs Eradiri to support Diri.

Peter Obi's campaign coordinator dumps Labour Party for PDP Photo Credit:@faf96442

Source: Twitter

He disclosed this during a phone interview with SaharaReporters on Tuesday, August 29.

He stated that he made the best decision in supporting Governor Diri.

Diri is the best governorship candidate for Bayelsa

Alagoa said Governor Diri is not perfect but he is the perfect person to continue the Bayelsa’s project.

“I have looked at the candidates vying for the governorship election slated for November 11, 2023, Douye Diri seems to be the perfect person to continue his work by my calculation.

“Though Douye is not perfect, I don't want a situation where someone else will win and start the lamentation of meeting an empty treasury.

“Let the incumbent complete the eight years, particularly with road projects being embarked upon which is gradually opening up Bayelsa state,”

Bayelsa Poll: Wike says PDP must apologise to him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has said the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has to apologise to him and some of his colleagues before he can work with them in the Bayelsa elections.

Wike said the leadership of the PDP has a lot of errors to correct before he can consider working for them in the Saturday, November 11, 2023 election.

INEC begins recruitment of ad-hoc Staff for Bayelsa poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the commencement of recruitment for Ad-Hoc Staff for the upcoming off-cycle Governorship Elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.

The electoral body noted that registration will be on for five weeks.

