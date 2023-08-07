It is not business as usual as the INEC has done the needful ahead of the Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states gubernatorial election

The nation's electoral umpire has prepared 11,355 BVAS to have a free, fair and credible election in the states

Although they were issues regarding the use of BVAS in the 2023 general elections, but INEC assured that it will perform better in the upcoming off-season governorship elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made a strong pledge regarding the November 11 governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo states.

A top official in the commission, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed to The Punch on Sunday, August 6, 2023, that the commission would ensure the gubernatorial polls are free, fair and credible.

This is as the commission noted that it will deploy 11,355 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines for voter accreditation in the states.

INEC speaks further on what it will do differently regarding the forthcoming elections

According to INEC, Bayelsa state has 2,244 polling units; Kogi, has 3,508 polling units and Imo has 4,758 polling units.

Speaking further, the INEC official assured that the commission would perform better in the upcoming off-season governorship elections.

He stated,

“2,400 BVAS would be deployed to Bayelsa State while 5,079 and 3,876 BVAS would be used in Imo and Kogi, respectively.

“The BVAS never malfunctioned. However, we hoped to do more than what we did on March 18, 2023.”

