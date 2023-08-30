This is good news for Lagosians as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the operation date for the Blue Line Rail

Lagos state, Ikeja - Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the date the Blue Line Rail will begin commercial operations.

Sanwo-Olu said the rail line will commence commercial operations on Monday, September 4, 2023, from Marina to Mile 2.

Source: Twitter

The governor disclosed this in a statement issued via official Twitter handle @jidesanwoolu, on Wednesday, August 30.

He explained that Lagosians would be able to board the train using the Lagos Cowry Card.

“Join me at 9 am at Marina Station as we become the first passengers of this important project that will make daily commute easier for a lot of our residents.

“From Tuesday, partial passenger operations will begin from 6:30-10 am and afternoon peak from 4-9:30 pm.

We're starting with 12 trips for 2 weeks, ramping up to 76 trips/day and you would be able to board the train using your Lagos Cowry Card.”

Photos emerge as Sanwo Olu completes rail

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the much-anticipated Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LMRT) has been announced to commence operation in due time following the completion of the massive project.

In a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, December 20, the Consultant, Corporate Communication of (LAMATA), Kolawole Ojelabi, made the announcement.

Sanwo-Olu completes Blue Line Rail in Lagos

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state, completed the Blue Line Rail in the state on Wednesday, December 21.

Jubril Gawat, a senior aide to the governor disclosed this on his Twitter handle, noting that the first phase of the infrastructure projects (Marina to Mile 2) has been completed and inaugurated on Wednesday.

The blue line is one of the 7 Lagos metro rail lines the state has embarked upon, it spanned from Marina to Okokomaiko.

Newly launched Lagos Blue Rail Line not destroyed

The Lagos Area Metropolitan Authority (LAMATA) had said that the fire from the oil tanker incident at Marina on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, did not destroy the Blue Line Rail infrastructure.

Kola Ojelabi, consultant of corporate communication at LAMATA disclosed this to debunk reports that the fire outbreak had razed the rail line facility.

Source: Legit.ng