The leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said except government officials are probed, Nigeria cannot move forward

Primate Ayodele said President Bola Tinubu must probe the NNPC Limited, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and others

The cleric stated that the president must investigate these sectors for the country to grow, otherwise, corruption will have an impact on other sectors

FCT, Abuja - The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has asked the Bola Tinubu administration to carry out “a special probe” on some federal parastatals.

In a clip shared on his official X handle recently, Primate Ayodele said without the “special probe”, Nigeria would be stagnant.

Primate Ayodele has counseled President Tinubu on moving Nigeria forward. Photo credits: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

"Special probe necessary", Primate Ayodele

He stressed that corruption will not abate if the president doesn’t heed his words.

He said:

“For the government to move forward, there is a need to do special probe.

“The Lord said, for all those governments, if there is no probe, then there would be continuation in corruption, and this will consume the present government.

“We just have to do the probe, it is very important. Probe of NNPC, the CBN, the customs, and others.

“Sincerely, they must probe all these sectors for the country to grow. Otherwise, corruption will hit other sectors as well.”

