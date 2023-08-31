The Ogun state local government chairman, Wale Adedayo, who accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting the council money from the federal allocation has been suspended

Adedayo said the suspension could be true, adding that several police officers and thugs were seen at the council secretariat on Thursday morning

The councillors claimed that petitions against Adedayo were received from different quarters, accusing him of maladministration and misappropriation of fund

Abeokuta, Ogun - Wale Adedayo, the chairman of the Ijebu East Local government area of Ogun State, has been suspended by the councillors of the council after he petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Governor Dapo Abiodun.

According to The Punch, a quorum of the councillors suspended the chairman for three months over alleged maladministration and financial mismanagement.

Ogun councillors suspend chairman after writing petition against Gov Abiodun



Ogun LG chairman lands in trouble after petitioning EFCC against Abiodun

Reacting to the development, Adedayo said the story could be true because, on Thursday morning, August 21, the council secretariat was bombarded by police officers and thugs.

He said:

“It might be true. Policemen bombarded the office along with thugs this morning.”

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that hundreds of mobile police officers took over the secretariat following a move by Governor Abiodun to impeach Adedayo.

In his petition to the EFCC, the suspended council chairman alleged that the governor has not remitted kobo from the federal allocation from the federal allocation to the local governments in the state.

Why Ogun councillors suspend Ogun East LG chairman

Seven of the eleven councillors signed a letter saying that the legislative council had received petitions and needed to question the chairman.

In the suspension letter, the councillors directed Adedayo to appear before the lawmakers in the next sitting on Thursday, September 14.

On Wednesday, August 30, a viral video showed other local government chairman in the state prostrating and begging the governor not to take any strict action against Adedayo

