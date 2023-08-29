There is a new twist to the request on Chicago State University to release the academic records of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The American university has locked his Twitter account amid bombardment by Nigerians over alleged refusal to release Tinubu's record

President Tinubu's degree in business administration, accounting and management from CSU has come under severe probe by Nigerians

Chicago, United States - Chicago State University has locked its Twitter account @ChicagoState, following a bombardment of messages from Nigerians over the academic records of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The US institution has applied the ‘protect your posts’ feature on X which allows the Chicago University to conceal its contents from persons who are not followers.

Chicago University locks Twitter account over Tinubu's certificate Photo Credits:@officialABAT/@ChicagoState

Source: Twitter

This development is coming after continued criticism from Nigerians about the alleged refusal by Chicago State University to release President Tinubu’s record.

Tinubu’s credentials show that he studied business administration, accounting and management at CSU and graduated in 1979.

Source: Legit.ng