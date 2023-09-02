The emergence of the president from the northcentral geopolitical zone is not far away, going by a new prophecy by Abel Tamunominabo Boma

Prophet Boma stated that the northcentral "is preparing to become the next President of Nigeria"

The northcentral is one of the six geopolitical zones representing the majority of the country's Middle Belt

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma has said that the north-central geopolitical is preparing to become the next President of Nigeria.

Prophet Boma also predicted that there would be party mergers. However, it “will not be easy for them to produce the President in the next 16 years”.

North Central is preparing to produce the next president of Nigeria, according to Prophet Abel Boma. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Northcentral has never produced a civilian president or vice president since 1999. Bola Tinubu, the incumbent Nigerian leader, is from the Southwest region.

Additionally, the man of God commented on the Federal Capital Territory minister, Nyesom Wike, who he prays does not lose his seat.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Prophet Boma wrote on his known Facebook page recently:

“We are going to have seven political parties; five major. I see a massive merging of Parties with a new name. This party will be so much acceptable and has ground to the extent that they will have governors, senators, and reps, but will not be easy for them to produce the President in the next 16 years.

He continued:

“The Middle Belt.... North Central is preparing to become the next President of Nigeria.”

On Wike, Prophet Boma said:

“Wike will change the city of Abuja, but a lot of scandal and a form of betrayal is also coming we pray he doesn't lose his seat.”

Pastor Kumuyi drops prophecy about Tinubu

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, the spiritual leader and general superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, urged Nigerians to support the administration of President Tinubu, adding that good things will happen.

The cleric assured Nigerians that God would perform a miracle in the heart of leaders in Nigeria and that he would grant them the wisdom to lead the country and prioritise the welfare of the people.

"God is watching you", Mbaka to Tinubu

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual leader of the Adoration Ministry in Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), foresaw a political instability worse than that of the Niger Republic in Nigeria, citing the unemployment rate in the country.

In a video posted on the church's official page, the cleric warned that God is watching President Tinubu and that the presidency will get it right in fixing the country if the President can submit himself to the will of God.

Source: Legit.ng