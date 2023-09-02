Amid the escalating coups in Africa, the federal government of Nigeria has dismissed any fears of a coup

According to the federal government, the country has gone past a forceful takeover of government

Mohammed Idris Malagi, the minister of Information and National Orientation, said Nigeria "has been a democratic country all this while with the institutions of democracy getting stronger"

FCT, Abuja - Mohammed Idris, the minister of Information and National Orientation, has allayed fears of a military takeover in Nigeria.

Idris said the country has “gone past that” stage.

FG dismisses coup fear. Photo credits: Photo credits: @FMINONigeria, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Coup: "We have gone past that", minister

The minister noted that democratic institutions in Nigeria are stronger, thus it would not be easy for senior military personnel to usurp the democratically-elected leaders.

The federal government’s stance was made known in a report by The Punch on Saturday, August 2.

The minister said:

“I can tell you that there is no fear or apprehension at all. We have gone past that, and we have been a democratic country all this while with the institutions of democracy getting stronger.”

