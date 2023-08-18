Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has prophesized the emergence of new cabal at the presidential villa

According to Ayodele, the new cabals will give a tough time to President Bola Tinubu and could ruin his administration with their interest

The cleric maintained that some of the minister-designates of President Tinubu will be among the cabals, and they will all be from the Southwest region of the country

Ikeja, Lagos - There is growing anxiety as Primate Elijah Ayodele, the political prophet and spiritual head of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has revealed the growth of a new political cabal that would make things difficult for President Bola Tinubu.

In a fresh prophetic video on his Twitter page on August 18, the cleric said the cabals would be from the southwest region, and they were out to make things difficult for President Tinubu and his administration.

President Tinubu warned against emerging cabals in Aso Rock Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Revealed: Those who will form new cabal in Aso Rock

Ayodele revealed that those who would form the cabals were the closest people to the President, and they would cost him what he did not want not to foresee.

According to Ayodele, members of the cabals included some of the new minister-designates, and they are from the Southwest region of Nigeria.

He added that the presidency needs lots of prayers and the presidential villa needs total spiritual cleansing and urged Nigerians to continue to pray for peace in the country.

President Tinubu warned against enemies within Aso Rock

The words accompanied the video:

"I again foresee a cabal forming against @officialABAT administration. The presidency needs to be more watchful and prayerful against this to achieve better results in the administration.

Primate Ayodele was popular for releasing prophesies about Nigeria and governance; he was vocal about the 2023 presidential election, particularly on the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress. Many of his prophecies did not come to pass.

See the video here:

