A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has applauded the federal government over its decision to stop borrowing from local and foreign organisations

The FG had announced that it had no intention to borrow from any local or foreign organisation with its removal of subsidy on petrol and exchange rate harmonisation

Sani said the current task is how the President Bola Tinubu-led administration can get Nigeria "out of the pit of the debt left behind" by Muhammadu Buhari's government

FCT, Abuja - A former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, on Monday, August 28, said it is encouraging to learn that the federal government intends to stop borrowing from any local or foreign organisation.

The minister of finance, Wale Edun, recently revealed at the end of the inaugural federal executive council (FEC) meeting in Abuja that the current administration will seek to create a stable macroeconomic environment.

Sani had previously lamented how Buhari's govt allegedly entrapped Nigeria with borrowing. Photo credits: Shehu Sani, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Sani sets challenge for Tinubu's govt

Reacting, Sani, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), challenged the present government to get Nigeria out of the “pit of the debt left behind” by Buhari's administration.

He wrote on his verified X handle:

“It’s relieving to hear from the Finance Minister that the FG has ended borrowing from both local and international sources.

“Now the task is how to get out of the pit of the debt left behind by the Buhari regime.”

FG borrowed over N300bn from citizens

