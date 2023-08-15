In continuation of efforts to fund Nigeria's budget and other obligations, the federal government has successfully raised over 300 billion

The amount was borrowed from local investors during an auction conducted by the Debt Management Office

Data from the DMO shows that Nigeria's domestic debt stock as of the end of March stands at N24.73 billion

The Federal government now has extra cash that will help fund the 2023 budget deficit and other obligations.

Debt Management Office (DMO) has disclosed that it received a total subscription of N312.56 billion from local investors on Monday, August 14, 2023 following the August FGN Bond Auction.

Ms Patience Oniha is the Director-General of the Debt Management Office Photo credit: FMDQ

Source: Facebook

FGN Bonds are typically long-term investments ranging from 3 to 50 years issued by the DMO on behalf of the Federal Government.

It is is part of the instrument used by the government to borrow from citizens and also mop up cash in the hands of Nigerians.

Details of FGN bond

DMO reports that during the auction, four instruments were offered to investors at N90 billion each and they are 4.55 percent FGN APR 2029, 14.70 percent FGN JUN 2033, 15.45 percent FGN JUN 2038 and 15.70 percent FGN JUN 2053) for.

DMO said:

“Investors’ appetite for the 15.70 percent FGN JUN 2053 (30-year Bond) remained strong, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.71 times."

Full repayment in 30 years

A total of N227.76 billion was allotted to successful bidders for the four instruments was which were made at 13.85 percent for the 14.55 percent FGN APR 2029, 15.00 percent for the 14.70 percent FGN JUN 2033, 15.20 percent for the 15.45 percent FGN JUN 2038 and 15.85 percent for the 15.70 percent FGN JUN 2053.

