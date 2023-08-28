President Bola Tinubu has debarred government officials who cannot prove that they are formally billed to participate in the upcoming United Nations (UN) General Assembly

The 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 78) will open on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

President Tinubu said his new directive is part of a broader effort to reduce the cost of governance in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Monday, August 28, directed the ministry of foreign affairs to freeze the processing of visas for some government officials seeking to travel to New York, United States (US) soon.

President Tinubu asked the ministry to freeze the processing of visas of officials who intend to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) without proof of direct participation at the event.

Tinubu slashes delegation to UN general assembly

According to a statement released by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), the decision “is part of a broader effort to reduce the cost of governance in Nigeria”.

The statement added that to prevent any sharp practice in this regard, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria “is accordingly guided on official visa processing while Nigeria's Permanent Mission in New York is further directed to prevent and stop the accreditation of any government official who is not placed on the protocol lists forwarded by the approving authority”.

The statement partly reads:

“By this directive of the President, all Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies are mandated to ensure that all officials, who are approved for inclusion in the UNGA delegation, strictly limit the number of aides and associated staff partaking in the event.

"Where excesses or anomalies in this regard are identified, they will be removed during the final verification process.”

'Tinubu has benchmarks': Presidency

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike, David Umahi, and other newly inaugurated ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have a big responsibility on their shoulders, to not only meet the expectations of the people but also that of the president.

President Tinubu has set clear goals for each sector in the country and will not tolerate failure from any of his recently inaugurated ministers, presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed on Monday, August 28.

