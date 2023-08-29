APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has tackled the NNPP flagbearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso, for allegedly being dropped by President Bola Tinubu

Ganduje knocked Kwankwaso for not getting a ministerial appointment under Tinubu's cabinet despite his meetings with the president in recent times

The former governor of Kano state noted that Tinubu played a smart move against Kwankwaso, considering his desperation to become a minister of the FCT

FCT, Abuja - Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has again thrown shade at the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Ganduje threw jabs at Kwankwaso, saying he lobbied to be FCT Minister. Photo credit: @AbbaM_Abiyos

Ganduje rubbished Kwaskwaso for not getting a ministerial appointment despite his bromance with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a viral video on Monday, August 28, the former governor of Kano state claimed Kwankwaso supported the contentious demolition of buildings in Kano.

Ganduje spoke in Hausa to some of his loyalists and party supporters from Kano state, who paid a courtesy visit.

How Tinubu outsmarted Kwankwaso

In the two-minute, 28-second video, Ganduje stated that President Tinubu was smart enough to see through Kwankwaso’s desperation to become the next minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), The Punch reported.

“Is it not the FCT minister position that he wanted? That was why he demolished buildings in Kano under the guise that he wanted to defend the master plan,” Ganduje mocked.

The video clip, which has since found its way to social media, has started generating debate among supporters of both candidates.

Tribunal: Kano APC commences fasting, prayers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state has declared fasting and prayers for members to seek God’s intervention ahead of the tribunal judgement.

The Secretary of the party, Ibrahim Zakari Sarina, disclosed this on Monday, August 28.

Sarina said most of the APC supporters have commenced fasting while offering prayers at various wards and local government areas.

Wike meets Ganduje in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, met with the newly appointed national chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Gnaduje.

Wike and Ganduje met in Abuja on Tuesday, July 15.

Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been credited for playing an instrumental role in the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the February 25 presidential polls.

