President Bola Tinubu has been urged to appoint one of the spokespersons of his 2023 presidential campaign, Femi Fani-Kayode, to his cabinet as a federal minister.

Daniel Bwala, the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council spokesperson in the February 25 presidential election, made the call in a tweet on Monday, August 28.

Daniel Bwala wants President Tinubu to appoint FFK as minister Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Bwala, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), maintained that Fani-Kayode worked hard for the president, just like every other person President Tinubu has appointed as minister, adding that the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain was pragmatic in his actions.

The Atiku's aide maintained that Fani-Kayode would be more impactful in the administration of President Tinubu, citing his previous experience as a minister of the federal government.

Fani-Kayode has earlier served as a Minister of Aviation under the administration of Goodluck Jonathan. He once criticised President Bola Tinubu, former President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling APC but finally joined the party in the 2023 election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, Bwala disclosed that he had never spoken with Fani-Kayode, popularly referred to as FFK, on the matter, adding that he has only met the former minister twice in his life time but expressed confidence in his ability to perform better than some ministers appointed by President Tinubu.

His tweet reads in part:

"Femi has worked hard enough like every other appointee, but aside from that, he being a pragmatic person with previous experience, will impact PBAT’s government."

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng