President Bola Tinubu has been urged to consider appointing Alhaji Yerima Shettima, the national president of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), as minister of youths in his cabinet.

The Sun reported that some groups, coming from different parts of Nigeria, made the call on the President under the aegis of Nigeria Youth for Peace and Social Justice Forum (NYPSJF).

Youths urged President Tinubu to appoint Arewa youths leader as Ministers of Youth Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

They said President Tinubu needed to consider Shettima for the role, adding that the AYCF president has continued to play a prominent role in stabilising youth activities in the country.

Some group leaders, represented by Samuel Garry, Ahmed Mohammed Rufai and Christiana Nicholas, said Shettima has been promoting peace and social justice across the country's geopolitical zones.

The group wanted President Tinubu to bring Alhaji Shettima to the centre of the polity and allow him to display his salient but noble potential to Nigerians and the world at large.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

They said this was because the president has advocated and emphasised the competence and inclusiveness of youths in his cabinet.

Their statements read in part:

"We felt it behoves us to search for a youth leader with impeccable credentials and who enjoys a lot of goodwill from across the divides to be part of this administration.”

Minister of Youths was one of the ministers President Tinubu was yet to appoint since he resumed office on May 29.

Source: Legit.ng