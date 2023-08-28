Edo state, Benin-City - Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu has stormed out of the 60th anniversary of the Midwest Referendum Colloquium in Benin City, the state capital.

Shaibu walked out from the Colloquium after security operatives barred his media team from gaining entrance into the venue, Arise TV reported.

Shaibu walks out of colloquium

It was gathered that Shaibu had an altercation with security operatives before staging a walk.

The Edo state government organised the colloquium to celebrate the creation of the Midwestern Region of Nigeria, later renamed Bendel State in 1976, and now Edo and Delta states.

