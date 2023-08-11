The rift between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, has taken a fresh dimension

This time around, the APC has dropped a hint about the return of Shaibu to the ruling party

While the APC executives noted that Obaseki's deputy would be welcomed into the party next week, Senator Adams Oshiomhole urged Shaibu to settle his scores with his principal

Edo state, Benin - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed when the deputy governor of Edo state, Comrade Philip Shaibu, will join the party.

The leadership of the APC disclosed that Shaibu would be welcomed with open arms into the party next week, barring unforeseen circumstances, following the rift with his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, Vanguard reported.

A high-ranking member of the ruling party disclosed to The Guardian on condition of anonymity that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) will receive him early next week.

The decision to pitch his tent with the APC followed his move to the Federal High Court to seek an injunction against an alleged impeachment plot against him.

Oshiomhole reacts to Shaibu’s rift with Obaseki

However, a former governor of Edo state and senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, says public officeholders must show loyalty to their principals and not be overambitious, The Punch reported.

Oshiomhole spoke while reacting to the rift between Obaseki and his deputy, Shaibu.

Meanwhile, Shaibu has distanced himself from the move to the APC, which he described as another lie from the pit of hell, insisting that he would sink and swim with Obaseki.

Oshiomhole reacts to rumour of Shaibu defecting to APC

The senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, downplayed the speculation of the deputy governor of Edo state defecting to the All Progressives Congress and dumping the Peoples Democratic Party.

On Thursday, August 10, Oshiomhole, in a veiled reference to the speculation, said the APC was not a rehabilitation centre for distressed politicians.

According to him, irrespective of any political party in power, he wants peace for the state, adding that loyalty is expected in politics.

Edo PDP: Impeachment plot against Shaibu

Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo State, has described the lawsuit filed by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, that he was going to impeach him, as a pre-emptive move.

Obaseki said his deputy was only making the claim so that he could join another political party and still maintain his position as the deputy governor of the state.

The governor was reacting for the first time in a video on his Twitter page on Monday, August 7, to the suit filed by Shaibu to stop his alleged impeachment move by Obaseki over their alleged irreconcilable differences.

