The recent action of Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki'a security aide has got many talking online

Drama erupted on Sunday, August 27, as a security aide attached to Obaseki prevented Edo Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, from accessing his boss

The photos of this development have surfaced online and have further revealed the two politicians are not on good terms

Edo state, Benin - There was a mild drama on Sunday, August 27, following the event attended by the Edo state governor and his deputy which further confirmed their rift.

Obaseki's security aide denied Shaibu access to the governor at a church service. Photo credit: @MobilePunch

Source: Twitter

The fresh drama occurred when a security aide to Governor Godwin Obaseki, stopped his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, from accessing his principal.

This development happened at the 32nd anniversary of Edo State, held at the New Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, Edo State.

In the photos obtained by The Punch on Monday, August 28, a security operative was seen blocking Shaibu's access to Obaseki during the event.

Obaseki, who was seated beside his wife, Betsy, and Charles Aniagwu, a Commissioner of Delta State, looked away as Shaibu fruitlessly explained to the plain-cloth security operative who stood his ground, Daily Trust reported.

But speaking after the event, Shaibu had pledged his loyalty to his principal, despite their rift.

