Edo, Benin - Governor Godwin Obasaki has reignited his heated feud with his deputy, Philip Shaibu, who has been speculated to be interested in the governorship seat of Edo State ahead of the 2024 gubernatorial elections.

Meanwhile, Governor Obaseki has clarified that the “emilokan spirit” popularised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would not hold sway in Edo State politics, Premium Times.

Governor Obaseki said the people of Edo State would be the ones to decide who governs them. Photo Credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki/Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu



The term “emilokan” is a Yoruba phrase meaning “it is my turn”, which became popular during President Tinubu’s visit to Ogun State party stakeholders in Abeokuta in the build-up to the 2023 general election.

While addressing leaders of the Edo South Senatorial District at the State House in Benin, Governor Obasaki said the people of Edo would be the ones to decide to lead who to govern them.

It was gathered that Shuaibu stood gallantly for Obaseki during his heated feud with his mentor and former governor, Adams Oshiomhole, during their stint with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oshiomhole, at the time, was the national chairman of the APC who was attempting to block the nomination of Obaseki for a second term.

This feud forced Obaseki and Shuaibu to switch allegiance to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and later won their re-election into office.

However, Governor Obaseki's body language regarding Shuaibu's interest in the governorship seat has been negative, urging him not to be entitled.

Shauibu denies rift with Obaseki

Meanwhile, Shuaibu has dismissed speculations and reports that he is not in any way feuding with his principal, as claimed by several reports.

In a recent report, Shuaibu claimed that he has always been loyal to his principal, and his loyalty remains the same.

He said:

“We are united in our determination to build a prosperous and inclusive society. I call on all well-meaning individuals to reject these divisive narratives and join in the quest to transform Edo State into a model of sustainable development and good governance.

"Edo State PDP politicians should embrace peace and seek unity to fight the common enemy,” Mr Shaibu was quoted as saying.

