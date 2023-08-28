The first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of President Bola Tinubu's led federal government is ongoing at the State House in Abuja

This is coming exactly a week after the president assigned portfolios to the 45 ministers who were screened and confirmed by the senate

Former Governors, Nyesom Wike, David Umahi and Adegboyega Oyetola were some of the ministers who will work under Tinubu's cabinet

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently presiding over the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of his administration at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja.

The new cabinet members were inaugurated on Monday, August 21, after their confirmation by the Nigerian Senate, The Punch reported.

The new cabinet is made of 45 ministers who scaled through the screening while three other nominees were denied clearance.

Also attending are Vice President Kashim Shettima; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, The Nation report added.

At the time of reporting, the FEC had just sung the national anthem and recited the pledge, The Cable reported.

Interestingly, the press has been asked to leave the hall.

Presidency reveals what will happen to Wike, others if they fail to deliver

Nyesom Wike, David Umahi and other newly inaugurated ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have a big responsibility on their shoulders, to not only meet the expectations of the people but that of the president.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has set clear goals for each sector in the country and will not tolerate failure from any of his recently inaugurated ministers, presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed on Monday, August 28.

Which of Buhari's legacy will Tinubu not sustain?

Tinubu has disclosed that his administration would not sustain the culture of the "failed economic theory" in which 90 per cent of the scarce revenue is used to service the external debt. At the same time, the country is faced with many development challenges.

The president said this in Abuja on Sunday, August 27, where he declared open the annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association at the Velodrome, Chief MKO Abiola Stadium.

Tinubu said Nigeria needs the focused cooperation of the private sector leaders, adding that many of them were at the event, where he presented the opening ceremony.

