President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed his expectations from the newly appointed ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

The Nigerian leader has stated that failure will not be tolerated under his watch and every sector must be accountable

The presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said the former Lagos governor is not afraid to sack any minister who underperforms

State House, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, David Umahi and other newly inaugurated ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have a big responsibility on their shoulders, to not only meet the expectations of the people but that of the president.

Presidency says Tinubu will sack any ministers who did not meet his expectations. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor David Nweze Umahi, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has set clear goals for each sector in the country and will not tolerate failure from any of his recently inaugurated ministers, presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed on Monday, August 28.

The presidency noted that the former Lagos state governor will not hesitate to fire any minister who underperforms in the ministry assigned, adding that failure on the minister's part is a failure on Tinubu's part.

According to Ngelale, the president set up “a series of reform committees across all the sectors” between his February 25 presidential election victory and inauguration on Monday, May 29, 2023.

“The president has set the benchmarks,” the senior adviser to the president on media and publicity noted on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“[Tinubu] basically looked at exactly what His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari has achieved and said, ‘This is what we want to do to build on all these achievements,” Ngelale explained.

Tinubu tells Wike what he wants from him

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has urged the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to deliver the metro line project in the nation’s capital.

Tinubu told Wike not to give him land if he asked but to ensure he delivered the metro line as he would love to ride in it.

Which of Buhari's legacy will Tinubu not sustain?

Tinubu has disclosed that his administration would not sustain the culture of the "failed economic theory" in which 90 per cent of the scarce revenue is used to service the external debt. At the same time, the country is faced with many development challenges.

The president said this in Abuja on Sunday, August 27, where he declared open the annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association at the Velodrome, Chief MKO Abiola Stadium.

Tinubu said Nigeria needs the focused cooperation of the private sector leaders, adding that many of them were at the event, where he presented the opening ceremony.

