The president and the new minister of the FCT held a crucial meeting at the State House in Abuja

Although the meeting between Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Nyesom Wike was held on Thursday, August 24, but the agenda was not made public

However, Tinubu met with Wike hours after a building collapsed at Garki village in Abuja when about two persons were feared dead and 37 persons wounded

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, met behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, August 24.

Tinubu meets Wike after a building collapse at Garki Village in Abuja. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, Tinubu's meeting with Wike, came on the heels of the building collapse which occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning, a few days after the former governor of Rivers state assumed office as minister.

The agenda of the meeting is unknown yet but it may not be unconnected with the building collapsed in Abuja on Wednesday, August 23, in which about two persons were feared dead and 37 persons wounded.

It was expected that the Wike would brief the president on the unfortunate event and the level of casualty recorded, Vanguard report added.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Price of Wike’s multi-million naira SUV labelled ‘FCT-01’ emerges

The newly inaugurated minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike's choice of automobile for his first day at work has become a debate in the polity.

Wike on Tuesday, August 22, arrived at the FCTA in an armoured Lexus LX 600 SUV with the plate number ‘FCT – 01’, and this got many talking.

A search on the official Lexus website puts the price of this SUV starting from $100,115; this is equivalent to N75,764,028.55.

Demolition threats: Shehu Sani counsels Wike

Meanwhile, the new minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has assumed official duties.

Wike is a member of Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and is widely considered a controversial politician.

Shehu Sani advised Wike via X (also known as Twitter) and said the new minister needs to behave with care in his new role.

Source: Legit.ng