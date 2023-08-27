Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, has prohibited his supporters from funding congratulatory billboards and advertisements for his appointment

Wike expressed gratitude for the well-wishes and backing from citizens but urged them to halt such displays of support

The decision was conveyed through a statement by the director of press of the ministry, Anthony Ogunleye

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has banned his supporters from sponsoring billboards and other such adverts to congratulate him on his appointment.

The minister disclosed this in a statement released by the director of press of the ministry, Anthony Ogunleye, Daily Trust reported.

Why I don't want billboards adverts - Wike

Wike said his decision was in the spirit of public service and commitment to responsibilities to focus on the task assigned to him by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former governor of Rivers state said he appreciated the warm wishes and support of the citizens but asked that such billboards and advertisements be discontinued immediately, The Punch also reported.

‘’As FCT Minister, his foremost duty lies in contributing to the development and growth of the FCT and the well-being of its residents and he has requested the public to understand his perspective and continue to extend their support and cooperation," the statement partly read.

Tinubu meets Wike behind closed doors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu and Wike met behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, August 24.

Tinubu's meeting with Wike, came on the heels of a building collapse, a few days after the former governor of Rivers state assumed office as minister.

The agenda of the meeting was unknown, but it may not be unconnected with the building collapse in Abuja on Wednesday, August 23, in which about two persons were feared dead and 37 others wounded.

Shehu Sani asks Wike to defect to APC

In another report, former lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani has revealed why the minister of the FCT, Wike, should defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sani, in an interview, with The Punch, urged the former governor of Rivers state, Wike, to join the ruling APC, so as to be able to serve the ruling party and for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to be able to play an effective role as an opposition party in the nation's polity.

He added that Wike would be more respected if he defected to the APC and worked without distraction by both the ruling party and the PDP.

