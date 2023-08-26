Femi Fani-Kayode is calling on West African bloc ECOWAS to rethink sanctions on Niger following last month’s coup

The APC chieftain and ex-aviation minister said the closure of land borders and other sanctions have impacted Niger's businesses and health

Fani-Kayode urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and ECOWAS to review the situation as the Nigerien masses — and not the coup leaders — are the greatest victims

FCT, Abuja - A former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Saturday, August 26, said the sanctions by the Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu, on coup-hit Niger Republic "are taking a toll on the population".

According to Fani-Kayode, the price of goods is rising, residents are unable to easily access cash, and people are living in the dark.

Fani Kayode not impressed with President Tinubu’s sanctions on Niger. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Niger: Fani-Kayode expresses reservations over Tinubu's actions

The Abuja-based All Progressives Congres (APC) chieftain also said there are mounting concerns that Nigeria's sanctions and policies "will gravely impact the health system" in Niger — "particularly the ability to keep some 28 million vaccine doses in the country cold".

He, therefore, called on President Tinubu, who is currently the chairman of ECOWAS, to "allow us (Nigeria) to continue to supply electricity to Niger".

A lengthy post he published on his verified X (formerly called X) handle partly reads:

"Although there were power cuts before the sanctions, they usually lasted a few hours, but now the cuts are much longer - sometimes up to 18 hours a day, said Savi. UNICEF only has enough money until the end of August and is appealing to donors for emergency funds, he said."

"How can we as a nation inflict such damage and unleash such wickedness and misfortune on innocent people who live just across the border from us and who are essentially our people too?

"This is unacceptable and especially so given the fact that we are not at war with Niger and the overwhelming majority of our people regard them as our brothers.

"This begs the question: is this the way to treat our African neighbours and brothers even whilst we lay claim to seeking and preferring a diplomatic solution to the crisis? Methinks not!"

Fani-Kayode, popularly called FFK, continued:

"If our claim and intention is to better the life of these people by insisting that they must have a democratically-elected Government and by resisting a military one is our purpose truly served by killing the children of the very same people that we claim we want to help?

"Again does this murky and murderous course serve our national and security interests and does it enhance better relations with other African countries?

"Does imposing sanctions and policies like cutting off electrical supplies and that, albeit inadvertently, lead directly to the death of innocent babies and defenceless children help our cause, bring glory to our name or give credence or credibility to our so-called fight and quest for democracy? I doubt it very much."

Niger military gives order to armed forces

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the junta in Niger has ordered its armed forces to go on highest alert, citing an increased threat of attack.

According to the Voice of America, this update was according to an internal document issued by its defence chief on Friday, August 25. A security source in the country reportedly confirmed that the document is authentic.

Source: Legit.ng