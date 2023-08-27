Muslim clerics in Kwara state, Ilorin, Kwara state capital, have threatened to deal with a female Isese adherent

Ilorin, Kwara State - Some Muslim clerics have issued a fresh threat to a female Isese adherent in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

Ilorin Alfa has threatened to deal with an Isese adherent. Photo credit: @MobilePunch

Source: Twitter

The Punch posted a video on X, (formerly Twitter) showing Muslim clerics storming a shop rented by a female Isese adherent in Ilorin, to threaten and embarrass her.

The alfas, led by one Sala Ayodeji, stormed the shop, threatening to cause chaos if the lady did not vacate the premises in eight days.

Numbering about 15, the clerics went on to yell out their demands, with one of them, threatening to destroy all the goods in the shop should the young lady not be quiet.

Speaking in Yoruba, Ayodeji said,

"In seven days, the Alaran family refunded their money and evicted them.

"If we come back in seven days and meet them here, the situation will be worse than this.

"The commissioner of police is aware of our visit, You know this won't be our first, we know how this works, so leave our town."

Nigerians react as Alfa threatened an Isese adherent

Nigerians took to the comment section on X and reacted to the development.

@IBROKAMMY tweeted:

"It is the fact. True talk. No threatening in this conversation. You people should go back to home town or village and do whatever you want not in ilorin."

@Kolaqhazim tweeted:

"This people are from ilorin, likewise me what is wrong with you and you say you are educated, let people do whatever want, it’s a free world."

@jolson20 tweeted:

"What nonsense is this? Where is the freedom of religion? The police will be quiet now and become accomplice to segregation. All these people should know that there is no superior religion according to law. And they have no right to act on other people's beliefs."

@Hay_zedd01 tweeted:

"Now I see why they call people form Illorin aboki cos there's actually little or no difference from them and the northerners."

Watch the video as the Alfa threatened the lady;

