President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said war with Niger Republic is not ideal for 'his economic reforms' in Nigeria

In a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, obtained by Legit.ng, Tinubu spoke during a meeting with Molly Phee, the United States presidential envoy

Speaking to the US envoy, Tinubu said although he is holding ECOWAS from military intervention in Niger Republic, defending democracy in the region is sacrosanct

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Saturday, August 26, said war is not ideal for his administration’s economic reforms.

Tinubu stated that a war option is not also good for the West African region. However, "the defence of democracy is sacrosanct”.

“I continue to hold ECOWAS back": Tinubu

He said this when he received the U.S. Presidential Envoy and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Ambassador Molly Phee, at the Aso Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu’s stance was made known in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

The Nigerian leader affirmed that the crisis in Niger Republic would not deter him from concluding his "economic reform programmes" successfully.

Furthermore, Tinubu vowed that he will advance the interest of Nigeria in his approach towards ECOWAS' handling of the situation in Niger.

His words:

“I continue to hold ECOWAS back, despite its readiness for all options, in order to exhaust all other remedial mechanisms.

“War is not ideal for my economic reforms, nor for the region, but the defence of democracy is sacrosanct.

“The ECOWAS consensus is that we will not allow anyone to insincerely buy time.”

Source: Legit.ng