There are more ultralight beams in the ongoing legal tussle between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar

A recent discovery has it that President Tinubu's legal attornies have admitted that there were disparities in the academic records of their client

However, Tinubu's legal attornies have argued that this was only an error on the path of the Chicago State University clerk

FCT, Abuja - The controversy surrounding the authenticity of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s certificate at the Chicago State University (CSU) has taken a fresh twist.

President Tinubu, in a response document to Atiku Abubakar’s application seeking the release of his academic records, said the disparities in his certificate were due to an error by an unidentified university clerk.

President Bola Tinubu has blamed the disparities in his academic records on an unnamed clerk at CSU. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

According to the response document signed by President Tinubu’s legal attornies, Oluwole Afolabi and Christopher Carmichael, the unnamed clerk made the error on the date the school stated on his recently-issued certificate, thereby creating “the appearance of differences”.

The document states:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Unfortunately, in responding to the illegal and invalid subpoena, CSU made several errors,” the president’s lawyers said.

“CSU issued a new diploma for Bola A. Tinubu, but incorrectly wrote the date of graduation as June 27, 1979.

“The correct date was June 22, 1979, but that scrivener’s error – along with a change in the CSU logo, the font on the diploma, and leadership at CSU who signed the diploma created the appearance of differences between an earlier issued diploma and the one issued in response to the 2022 subpoena.”

Atiku allege Tinubu of forgery

It will be recalled that the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois had given Tinubu until 23 August to formally fill out why his records should not be released to the petitioner, Atiku Abubakar.

Before President Tinubu's reply, Atiku had maintained that the alleged certificate presented before the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) in the build-up to the presidential polls was forged.

Similarly, Atiku also filed that the US court issue an order for Tinubu's credentials for registration into CSU to be released for verification.

Why Chicago University should not release my academic records to Atiku, Tinubu tells US court

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally responded to the application of Atiku Abubakar seeking the release of his Chicago State University Academic records.

According to the response document obtained by Legit.ng, President Tinubu gave reasons why releasing his academic records was irrelevant.

The President said releasing his academic records would hold no legal relevance to Nigeria's presidential election petition tribunal because it is already in its penultimate stage.

Source: Legit.ng