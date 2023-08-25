Amid subsidy removal pains, students at Kwara State University will start enjoying vehicles that use electricity on their campuses

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq gave this assurance during an inspection of electric vehicles that a team of engineers in Kwara Varsity successfully manufactured

The governor commended the team and directed them to convert some state vehicles to use electricity for immediate deployment on campuses for the benefit of our students

Kwara State, Ilorin - A team of engineers at Kwara State University, has successfully manufactured an electric vehicle, amid subsidy removal pains.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state made this disclosure on Thursday, August 24, in a post shared on X (also known as Twitter), accompanied by photos.

Students convert bus using petrol to electric vehicle, Kwara state governor commends them. Photo credit: @RealAARahman

Source: Twitter

The governor who inspected the electric vehicle successfully converted from gasoline (petrol) engine by a team of great engineers from the KWASU, Malete, said, "The vehicle works perfectly with different accessories."

Governor Abdulrazaq said,

"This evening, I'm excited to inspect an electric vehicle that a team of engineers in Kwara State had successfully converted from gasoline engine by a team of great engineers from the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete. The vehicle works perfectly with different accessories.

"This is innovation at its finest, and a clear indication that we are fast turning the corners as our country steadily joins the world to reduce over reliance on fossil fuel and adopt cleaner energy. This innovation could not have come at a better time as governments at all levels make different efforts to ease the inconveniences associated with the removal of fuel subsidy.

"I commend the team of engineers led by KWASU's Head of Technical Unit Centre for Sustainable Energy and Chief Technologist at the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering AbdulAzeez Akande. I also commend the Acting Vice Chancellor of the university Prof. Shaykh Lukman Jimoh, who led the team to Government House Thursday evening, all of them driven in the electric vehicle.

"I assured the team of our constant support as they do more to deploy technology and their own will-power to make life worth more living for. The future is here, and I'm super glad that Kwara is in the race to the top."

The governor however directed the team to convert some government vehicles to use electricity on campuses, for the benefit of our students.

NNPC to install charging ports for electric vehicles, partner to produce electric cars

To cut carbon emissions, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has revealed plans to install charging ports at its petrol and gas stations around Nigeria to charge electric vehicles.

Also, the energy firm stated that it will invest in electric vehicles to serve local demands as the company is now in discussions with a local company engaged in producing electric cars.

Nigerian man converts bus to use electricity, says no more fuel issue, charges it

A man has shared a video of a minibus that was converted from a fuel engine to one using electricity.

The vehicle was parked in front of metre as if it was a petrol filling station. A voice behind the camera encouraged more people to convert their petrol engines to electric.

Source: Legit.ng