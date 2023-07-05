The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) is embarking on the installation of charging ports for electric vehicles

The company said it would partner with a Nigerian startup for the production of electric vehicles in the country

Also, the company said it would begin the distribution and installation of solar systems in areas without electricity in Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

To cut carbon emissions, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has revealed plans to install charging ports at its petrol and gas stations around Nigeria to charge electric vehicles.

Also, the energy firm stated that it will invest in electric vehicles to serve local demands as the company is now in discussions with a local company engaged in producing electric cars.

NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Facebook

NNPC to partner with Nigerian startup for electric vehicle production

According to reports, NNPC Managing Director of New Energy Limited, Kanayochukwu Odoe, revealed this in a recent quarterly company publication released on Monday, June 3, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The national oil firm’s subsidiary oversees new and renewable energy.

Odoe said the firm is considering two options of partnering with a Nigerian startup in Borno to produce electric vehicles, stating that the NNPC is in discussions with the company to increase their capacity to meet local demands.

The next step, Odeo said, is providing charging ports in petrol stations for electric vehicles using NNPC retail stations nationwide.

He said:

“We are currently discussing with them to expand their capacity to meet local demand in Nigeria. I believe we should invest in not just because it’s our own but also because they are doing something that hasn’t been done before, at least in this part of the world. So, when we invest in the company, we can have a foothold in the electric vehicles market.

“The next part will be how to provide access to charging ports for electric vehicles. We have NNPC Retail stations scattered around Nigeria. We are currently discussing how to install charging points in the stations to serve electric vehicles. These are some of the things we are doing in that area.”

NNPC to begin supply of solar to Nigerians

The NNPC boss said the company wants to embark on solar projects to supply Nigerians, especially in rural areas without adequate power.

Odoe said:

“We are looking mainly at disadvantaged areas where the services of the electricity distribution companies are not present. We want to bridge that gap.

“Now, when we supply solar power to those disadvantaged areas, we will charge electricity bills. That’s something different that we are bringing on board that hasn’t been done before.

“On the second aspect of the policy, we are now charting a proper cause to streamline ways to meet our global obligations as stipulated in the treaties and conventions that the government has committed to.”

Reports say Innoson Motors and Jet Motors are promoting the use of electric vehicles in Nigeria.

Petrol prices to drop as more fuel-carrying vessels arrive Nigeria next week

Legit.ng reported that major and independent fuel dealers have asserted that significant shipments of Premium Motor Spirit, commonly known as petrol, are set to arrive in Nigeria starting next week.

These consignments, imported by prominent oil marketers, can potentially drive down the commodity's price in the market.

This follows Legit.ng's report about private depots lowering their petrol prices, now ranging between N495 and N496 per litre, down from the previous range of N502 to N503 per litre.

Source: Legit.ng