The new minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has promised to revive the Abuja rail system

The $824 million rail system was abandoned by the last government after ex-President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned it in 2018

Wike said the rail system will decongest traffic in the city and reduce transportation costs for the residents

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said his administration will instantly begin to revive the abandoned Abuja light rail system and get it working in a few months.

He disclosed this during his inspection of the rail and the rail stations as he lamented the state of the infrastructure.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike Credit: YASUYOSHI CHIBA / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Rail system commissioned and abandoned by Buhari's administration

Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the Abuja Rail Transit in July 2018, but it failed to take off.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The project was initially designed to resolve the transportation challenges in the FCT and its neighbouring towns and cities but has yet to function.

The rail project was also expected to generate revenue for Nigeria’s government but has not.

The former Rivers State governor said the project would reduce traffic in Abuja and ease the high transport cost, as petrol subsidy removal affects most of Nigeria, stating that he plans mass transportation as his short-term goal for Abuja residents.

The new minister said he would provide funds to enable contractors to return to work and focus on completing routes connecting high-traffic areas in the city.

Wike denies plan to demolish 6,000 structures in Abuja

Wike denied reports that he planned to demolish 6,000 illegal structures.

BusinessDay reports that Wike had promised to demolish illegal structures to restore the Abuja master plan, a statement that has thrown residents into panic.

The FCT Perm Sec Olusade Adesola said the rail system could not operate for years because it suffered massive vandalisation as the fence surrounding the city has not been completed.

Adesola assured that the administration would hasten work on the project, put all the necessary infrastructure in place, and expand more routes to alleviate the suffering of the residents.

What Abuja residents are saying about Wike’s appointment as FCT Minister

Legit.ng reported that residents of Abuja have started expressing their thoughts on the appointment of Nyesom Wike as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) less than 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu inaugurated him.

On Monday, August 21, Wike informed Abuja residents of his plans to revitalise the city and return it to its status as a model metropolitan city.

The former Rivers State governor reeled out his plans, which range from demolishing structures distorting the master plan of Abuja, revitalising the urban transport system, and banning motorcycles and tricycles, among others.

Source: Legit.ng