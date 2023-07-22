A young man shared a video of a vehicle that was getting charged at a station after its engine had been converted

The bus was in front of a metre that had its hose hooked to its side to supercharge the electric vehicle

Many Nigerians who watched the clip asked how their petrol engine can also be converted to minimise operating cost

A man has shared a video of a minibus that was converted from a fuel engine to one using electricity.

The vehicle was parked in front of metre as if it was a petrol filling station. A voice behind the camera encouraged more people to convert their petrol engines to electric.

Some Nigerians doubted if the innovation can succeed in Nigeria. Photo source: @charleyman8

Source: TikTok

Electric charging station for cars, buses

A charger connected to the metre was inserted into the charging port by the side of the bus. A board in front of the station displayed power was being dispensed at N150 per kilowatt.

Some people gathered around the vehicle charging to film the innovation. In another clip, a man (@charleyman8) explained how much charge the vehicle can take per time, revealing the running time is between seven to eight hours.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user9249885215630 said:

"Yes it's high time we use electric cars."

user5815598716328 asked:

"If they ban the charging vehicle in nija what will you do?"

realben_nc4a said:

"Don't forget to buy pôwêr bank join bro, don't say i didn't say my own oo."

obichidubemfrankl asked:

"What does it take to convert and how durable is it?"

Cosmos said:

"Dey play until wen ur battery run down like iPhone for road wen no Dey okay."

omilawaly011 asked:

"What if the battery finish along the way?"

Yemi said:

"Hardship brings innovations."

MOVADO said:

"Na to dey queue dey charge...this can never work in Nigeria..company will soon liquidate."

Ismail Temmie Habeeb said:

"Let all passengers come along with their power bank incase the moto stop in the bush."

Another man powered vehicle with electricity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Chukwuemeka Eze, got praise from people on TikTok after he spoke about how he converted a petrol vehicle into an electric automobile.

The man said his journey of transforming petrol cars into electric started when he was an undergraduate at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Man converts car to use gas

In other news, a Nigerian man showed people how to run their vehicles without worrying about the high fuel cost.

Showing off his engine modified to use gas, the man took the car to a filling station to get gas. He said he would not spend more than N2000 to have a full tank.

Source: Legit.ng