FCT, Abuja - The Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of The Federation is one of the most critical ministries of government in Nigeria.

Since the return of democracy in 1999, nine brilliant Nigerians have occupied the office at different times.

The immediate past AGF, Abubakar Malami is the longest-serving Minister of Justice since 1999 while - Adetokunbo Kayode holds the record of being the minister with the shortest time in charge.

Minister of Justice and Attorney-General Since 1999

According to @StatiSense, here is the list of Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of The Federation Since 1999:

Kanu Agabi - 1999-2000

Agabi served under Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration

Bola Ige - 2000-2001

Ige took over from Agbabi under same Obasanjo’s administration

Kanu Agabi - 2002-2003

Agabi was reappointed by Obasanjo again in 2002

Akin Olujimi - 2003-2005

Obasanjo appointed Olujimi as his 3rd minister of justice

Bayo Ojo - 2005-2007

Ojo was the late minister of justice under Obsanjo's administration

Michael Aondoakaa - 2007-2010

Aondoakaa served under late Umar Musa Yar’adua

Adetokunbo Kayode - 2010

Adetokunbo served under Yar’adua's administration for 5 weeks.

Mohammed Bello - 2010-2015

Yar’adua appointed Bello as minister of justice before he died in 2010.

Abubakar Malami - 2015-2023

Malami is the longest-serving minister of justice since 1999 and served under Muhammadu Buhari

Lateef Fagbemi - 2023-

Fagbemi is the newly sworn-in minister of justice under the current administration of Bola Tinubu

