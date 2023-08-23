17 out of the 39 commissioner-nominees submitted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu have been rejected by the Lagos State House of Assembly

This is as the Assembly on Wednesday, August 23, confirmed 22 out of the 39 commissioner-nominees for screening

Some of the nominees rejected by the lawmakers include former Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi and former Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

Lagos state - The Lagos State House of Assembly has rejected 17 of the 39 commissioners-nominees sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Lagos Assembly confirmed 22 of Sanwo-Olu's nominees and rejected 17. Photo credit: Grassroots Times

Source: Facebook

According to The Nation, most of the affected nominees served with the governor in his first term.

As reported by Daily Trust the affected nominees are;

Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo (Education); Prof. Akin Abayomi (Health); Gbenga Omotoso (Information and Strategy); Olalere Odusote (Energy); Sam Egube (Economic Budget and Planning); Mrs. Solape Hammod); Mrs. Cecilia Dada (Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation); Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye (Works and Infrastructure).

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Others are;

Yomi Oluyomi; Mrs. Folashade Ambrose; Ms. Barakat Bakare; Rotimi Fashola; Olalekan Fatodu; Mosopefolu George; Seun Osiyemi; Rotimi Ogunwuyi and Olumide Oluyinka.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, who presided over Wednesday’s sitting, said the confirmation followed rigorous and detailed screening of the nominees by an ad-hoc committee led by the Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Fatai Mojeed, Channels TV reported.

Obasa urged the confirmed nominees to always remember that they are in office to serve the people of the State and not individuals.

Protest in Lagos over Gov Sanwo Olu's cabinet list

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has suffered a backlash over releasing his 39-man commissioner-nominee, which contained eight Muslims and 31 Christians, a move that did not go down well with the Islamic community in Lagos State.

Leaders of the Lagos State's Islamic community trooped out in their numbers to stage a protest at the Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday, July 16, urging the lawmakers to review and reject the list.

It was gathered that a similar protest had been staged 48 hours earlier but was ignored by the Lagos State government and the parliament.

Lagos Assembly to make laws protecting indigenes’ property, Obasa declares

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has described the state as a Yoruba land, adding that the assembly will do anything within its power to protect the interest of indigenes

Obasa disclosed that the assembly would make laws to protect indigenes' property and economy.

He stated this during his acceptance speech as the speaker of the house for the 3rd term on Tuesday, June 6

Source: Legit.ng