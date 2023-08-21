The 45 ministers-designate were officially sworn into office on Monday, August 21, 2023, at the presidential villa in Abuja

Shaibu Abubakar-Audu was among the ministers who were sworn in and would serve under President Bola Tinubu's government as the Minister of Steel Development

However, the son of Yahaya Bello's ally, took to his knees to appreciate President Tinubu during the ceremony on Monday

State House, Abuja - The minister of steel development, Shuaibu Audu prostrates before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu moments after taking his oath of office.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Prince Shaibu from Kogi state, prostrated before President Tinubu. Photo credit: Kogi global media, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He is the latest set of ministers that have been sworn into office officially, by President Tinubu on Monday, August 21.

Mr. Audu, in a video shared by Imran U. Wakili OluwaFemi (PULLO) @IU_Wakiliiby on X (Twitter), prostrated before he followed the protocol.

In the video, the young politician, during the ceremony, moved toward the president after prostrating and had a handshake, then finally, he took photographs.

Reacting, a netizen @salishfman tweeted:

"Tell him prostration isn't character."

Meanwhile, Mr. Audu is the son of the late former Governor Abubakar Audu of Kogi state, a strong ally of Governor Yahaya Bello.

A video of the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged online.

The swearing-in ceremony is currently going on at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The special assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Digital Communication Strategy, Dada Olusegun shared the video via his verified Twitter handle @ DOlusegun.

Surprise as Kogi Senator kneels to appreciate Gov Yahaya Bello

Isah Jibrin, the senator representing Kogi East, has done the unthinkable while showing his appreciation to the state Governor, Yahaya Bello.

In a viral video making rounds on the internet, Senator Jibrin was seen kneeling down to appreciate Governor Bello, for nominating Shaibu Abubakar-Audu, son of the late Abubakar Audu for a ministerial position.

In the video, Bello could be heard telling the lawmaker that the nomination of Abubakar-Audu was a reward for his late father’s sacrifice.

Source: Legit.ng