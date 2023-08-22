President Bola Tinubu has appointed Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote as the Acting Director-General/CEO of NIMC which will be effective from Thursday

The appointment followed the approval of leave for Engr. Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, the current occupier of the position, will commence on the same Thursday

Tinubu also approved the appointment of Yusuf Buba Yakub to serve as the Director/CEO of DTAC after the expiration of the tenure of the Dr Pius Osunyikanmi of the same office

Aso Villa, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appointed Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote as the Acting Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for a 90-day period which will commence on Thursday, August 24.

According to a statement by the president's spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, the appointment of Coker Odusote followed the president's approval of the 90-day pre-retirement leave for Engr. Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, the current General/CEO of NIMC, will eventually lead to his retirement.

The statement, which was shared by Dada Olusegun, the president's special assistant on social media, in a tweet on Tuesday, August 22, disclosed that Tinubu also approved the appointment of Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub to serve as the Director/CEO of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC).

Yakub's appointment came as a result of the expiration of the tenure of the former DTAC Director/CEO, Dr Pius Osunyikanmi.

The two appointments are coming barely 48 hours after President Bola Tinubu constituted his cabinet and sworn in 45 ministers. The newly inaugurated cabinet has been reported to be the highest in Africa and Nigeria's history since 1999.

President Tinubu also has the record of appointing two coordinating ministers: Wale Edun, the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, and Ali Pate, the minister of health and coordinating minister of social welfare.

