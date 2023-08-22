The situation in Niger continues to simmer after the coup in July, as the regional bloc ECOWAS continues to push for a return to civilian rule

Tensions have been building across West Africa as diplomatic efforts have not yielded the desired results.

Amid the crisis, claims surfaced saying that Niger’s military leader, Abdourahmane Tchiani, said he won’t listen to Bola Tinubu’s “illegitimate” government

Niamey, Niger Republic - A video has been circulating on social media claiming Niger's coup leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, said he would not listen to the president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu’s ‘illegitimate" government.

Tinubu had said he was committed to restoring constitutional democracy in the Niger Republic.

The Nigerian leader is the current chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government.

There is no evidence Niger’s military leader called Bola Tinubu’s Nigerian government ‘illegitimate’. Photo credits: ORTN - Télé Sahel/AFP, Kola Sulaimon/AFP

Niger coup: Beware of fabricated quotes

But the coupists have not yielded to the demands of ECOWAS, thereby raising tension in the region.

The text of the video which was shared on Facebook reads:

“‘Your Govt is Illegimitate, I Will Not Listen to You’ – Gen. Tiani (spelt wrongly), Niger Military Leader Replies Tinubu as ECOWAS Chairman."

A picture of Gen. Tchiani and Tinubu accompanied the text.

The quote attributed to Tchiani can be found here, here, and here.

A fact-check platform, Africa Check, scrutinised the claim that Tchiani said he would ignore the pleas of Tinubu and ECOWAS because the incumbent administration in Nigeria was illegitimate.

The platform found that the claim is false. According to Africa Check, there is no evidence for the said quote.

